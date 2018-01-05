The Best People

One fascinating thing about this administration has been that at least until Kelly took over, it seemed that people working in the White House did little other than leak nasty things about each other to the press. None of them were really any different from Trump. The presidency was a TV show, and they were busy writing the scripts for their characters on cable news.
All that gossip doesn't matter much, but the fact that there was so much gossip does tell us that these are deeply incompetent people. Obvious, I know, but still.