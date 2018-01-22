They're As Racist As They Say The Are

The tendency of our guardians of the free press to downplay the racism of right wingers, even when they are completely open and honest about it, is quite something. Most recently we have all of the "dapper nazi" pieces. Going back we pretend the Republican party wasn't solidly behind the Apartheid government in South Africa. There a billion examples.
It's one thing (usually wrong!) to start with the premise that lefties/liberals are a bit too sensitive about such things, but when racists are yelling "I'm a racist!" into a bullhorn, perhaps you should listen to them.