What We Need, Charlie, Is A Party Of The Radical Center

I'm not sure of the precise timing, but I figure sometime soon..either before the 2018 midterms or soon after... the regular drumbeat for a "populist" party whose appeal is limited to Tom Friedman and Matthew Dowd and maybe Chuck Lane will begin. A reasonable amount of money will be spent on laughing consultants, a disproportionate amount of media attention will be paid, and then little things like "ballot access" and "nobody likes us" will become apparent and the whole thing will collapse. Just like it does every election.