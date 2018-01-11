OFFICIALS AT A privately run Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in rural Georgia locked an immigrant detainee in solitary confinement last November as punishment for encouraging fellow detainees to stop working in a labor program that ICE says is strictly voluntary.
Word to Your Mother
This type of commentary makes people mad, but ICE didn't merge fully formed on Trump's inauguration day. Almost all of the bad things you hear about ICE now were happening before Trump came along. The focus of deportations is different, and that is certainly bad, but private prison labor camps didn't spring up overnight. They aren't new.
