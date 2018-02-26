A Nation Of Armchair Warriors

Not everyone needs to be a hero, but it seems like too many people really believe they would be if only.
President Donald Trump on Monday said that he would have personally run into a Parkland, Florida., school during the shooting there earlier this month, even if he were unarmed.
"I really believe I’d run in there even if I didn’t have a weapon," Trump told governors meeting at the White House to discuss school safety and other issues.
He wouldn't have (as if he can even run) and would have been stupid to if he had.