And Why Would He Do That

Kushner has been present at meetings with the president where classified information was discussed and has access to the President’s Daily Brief, a digest of intelligence updates based on information from spies, satellites, and surveillance technology, according to people with knowledge of his access.
And apart from staff on the National Security Council, he issues more requests for information to the intelligence community than any White House employee, according to a person with knowledge of the situation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private discussions.
My belief (what do I know) is that most of our intelligence apparatus is corporate espionage, broadly defined, in that it's about keeping the money flowing to our corporate titans. Can't really blame Jared for wanting to get a piece of that.