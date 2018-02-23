Late last month, ProPublica reported that the California man accused of killing a gay and Jewish University of Pennsylvania student was an avowed neo-Nazi and a member of Atomwaffen Division, one of the country’s most notorious extremist groups.
...
“I love this,” one member wrote of the killing, according to copies of the online chats obtained by ProPublica. Another called Woodward a “one man gay Jew wrecking crew.”
Friday, February 23, 2018
Apparently Nazis Are Nazis
Much has been a bit a bit disconcerting over the past 18 months or so, but a big one was the degree to which mainstream media figures pretended that self-described Nazis aren't, well, Nazis. Nazi doesn't just mean "person with dodgy views on race" (that's, you know, the conservative movement generally) or even "white nationalist." It means people who explicitly identify with the perpetrators of genocide and see mass extermination as a "solution" to a "problem." It ain't about the sexy uniforms you fucking assholes.
by Atrios at 09:21