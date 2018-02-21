Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Wednesday that prosecutors would no longer seek cash bail for people accused of misdemeanors and some nonviolent felonies, a significant policy shift that could have a wide-ranging impact on the city’s criminal justice system.
Baby Steps
Our local media have so far treated our new DA like he plans to not just free Mumia, but to make a clone army of Mumias so they can kill all the cops. So far he's doing the kinds of things he said he'd do. The kinds of things our suburban power brokers which exert great influence on the city get very upset about.
by Atrios at 15:45