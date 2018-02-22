Thursday, February 22, 2018

Grand Old Police Blotter

Was wondering if this story was just going to disappear forever.





,..book'em danno,


Walker, an early Greitens supporter, called for him to resign in the days after the allegations surfaced. He renewed those calls Thursday when asked whether the House should pursue impeachment.

“I called for him to step down three weeks ago because I thought this was going to happen. … My understanding was he was led off in handcuffs and that’s not a good sign for our executive of the state of Missouri,” Walker said. “He should resign.”


by Atrios at 17:07