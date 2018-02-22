Grand Old Police Blotter

BREAKING: St. Louis prosecutor's office indicts @EricGreitens "on a Felony Invasion of Privacy charge." More to come on https://t.co/dOlpIcJGPk #moleg— Bryan Lowry (@BryanLowry3) February 22, 2018
I just saw MO Gov. Eric Greitens being led away in the custody of the St. Louis Sheriff.— Robert Patrick (@rxpatrick) February 22, 2018
,..book'em danno,
Walker, an early Greitens supporter, called for him to resign in the days after the allegations surfaced. He renewed those calls Thursday when asked whether the House should pursue impeachment.
“I called for him to step down three weeks ago because I thought this was going to happen. … My understanding was he was led off in handcuffs and that’s not a good sign for our executive of the state of Missouri,” Walker said. “He should resign.”