I Tried To Warn The Transit Nerds

Yet the $12.7 billion Gateway project did not even rate a mention in the much-ballyhooed blueprint for revamping American infrastructure that was unveiled Monday by President Donald Trump.
Trump's Fiscal Year 2019 budget, also released Monday, cuts funding for Amtrak's long-distance passenger trains and eliminates the very federal program through which the project was supposed to be funded.
Now the only real hope is that the powers that be were exaggerating, or were wrong about, the remaining lifespan of the existing tunnels. Clock is ticking...
(Of course Trump's budget isn't going to be enacted as is, but...)