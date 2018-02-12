In Philly We Ride The Hoagiemobiles

The Hague (AFP) - Veteran US journalist Katie Couric is being mercilessly mocked on Twitter after claiming the Dutch success at Olympics speed-skating was because skating is an "important mode of transport" in their country.
But during Friday's opening ceremony as the Dutch team entered the stadium, Couric pondered "why are they so good, you may be asking yourselves?"
"Because skating is an important mode of transportation in a city like Amsterdam," she told audiences tuned into US broadcaster NBC television.