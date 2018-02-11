It Is True That Multiple Sources Rhyming With Skyvanka Said This

Behind closed doors: The president has told multiple people that he believes the accusations about Porter, and finds him “sick.” https://t.co/tsLhL8VkKM— Axios (@axios) February 11, 2018
Which is not the same as it being true, especially as:
Peoples lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation. Some are true and some are false. Some are old and some are new. There is no recovery for someone falsely accused - life and career are gone. Is there no such thing any longer as Due Process?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2018
shruggy.