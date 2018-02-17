Knowns And Unknowns

One thing about interfering with another country's elections and trying to pick another country's leaders (however you go about it) is that I don't think most of the geniuses who think they understand other countries actually do, and certainly not the politicians and political appointees who have grand games in mind but little knowledge. I mean, half the Republicans think Nigel Farage was the prime minister of the UK. I mean this as an example. I don't think politicians in other countries are much brighter (ok, a bit brighter, maybe, we have uniquely stupid politicians, but the other country I follow - Britain - doesn't have ones who are much smarter).
Everybody wants to rule the world, but most people are way too stupid to get it right.