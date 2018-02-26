Monday, February 26, 2018

More Cars

Regulated medallion tax regimes, even if the systems in some cities were bad, existed for reasons. They existed to restrict the number of cabs so that the services could make money and so that there weren't, well, too many cabs.

I've had to start using one of the services (not the really bad one) when I need a cab because they're driving the hailable cabs outs of business and you can't get one anymore. There's always a car within 3 minutes of picking me up (and many more swarming around) and it isn't as if I live in the hotel/business district.

BOSTON (AP) — One promise of ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft was fewer cars clogging city streets. But studies suggest the opposite: that ride-hailing companies are pulling riders off buses, subways, bicycles and their own feet and putting them in cars instead.

I never had any idea why people thought they'd mean "fewer cars." They aren't a substitute for car ownership, or for the kinds of car trips you make with personal cars, for most people. They're a substitute for walking, public transportation, and, yes, medallion cabs. There were restrictions on the number of medallion cabs.
