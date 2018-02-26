I've had to start using one of the services (not the really bad one) when I need a cab because they're driving the hailable cabs outs of business and you can't get one anymore. There's always a car within 3 minutes of picking me up (and many more swarming around) and it isn't as if I live in the hotel/business district.
BOSTON (AP) — One promise of ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft was fewer cars clogging city streets. But studies suggest the opposite: that ride-hailing companies are pulling riders off buses, subways, bicycles and their own feet and putting them in cars instead.
I never had any idea why people thought they'd mean "fewer cars." They aren't a substitute for car ownership, or for the kinds of car trips you make with personal cars, for most people. They're a substitute for walking, public transportation, and, yes, medallion cabs. There were restrictions on the number of medallion cabs.