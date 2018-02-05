Oh We Didn't Think About That

One could spend an entire life documenting all of the difficulties of Brexit, and all of the evidence that the leading Tories are unaware of (and doing absolutely nothing to deal with) most of them. The latest one to pop up is that outside of the EU, UK truck (I mean "lorry") drivers will only get 1200 permits to operate in the EU. Aside from devastating that industry, it'll compound the problems of leaving the customs union, something they also haven't bothered to prepare for even as they promise it's happening, will create.
British truckers are alarmed by the fact that, under current rules, they will be granted 1,200 permits to drive in the EU. For a fleet of 75,000 lorries.
Congrats Little Englanders. Little England it is.