This is an exciting time for journalism, because all week the main story in several newspapers has been the revelation that Jeremy Corbyn gave secrets to a Czech spy in 1986, despite there being no evidence whatsoever. So at last it seems that those publications are free to print stories without bothering with the old restriction that there had to be some inkling they might be slightly true in some way.
Thursday, February 22, 2018
Over There
The UK press, while long worse than ours in some ways (their tabloids are vicious, have extreme right wing agendas, and quite often go after normal people instead of public figures), was also better than ours in others. It's really getting bad over there.
