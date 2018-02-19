Shotgun, Rifle, Handgun, "Assault Weapon"

I put the last in quotes because if you talk to gun nuts there's no such thing as an "assault" weapon and debating the distinctions between not, semi-, and fully automatic is like trying to determine how many angels can dance on the head of a pin, but aside from that, how many guns do people need? There are some people who really do hunt and some people, like farmers, in rural areas who probably have legitimate gun needs, but most gun nuts are just suburban and exurban yahoos who at best like to trek out into the woods and unsafely blow the shit out of things and at worst have vigilante fantasies about slaughtering the dark hordes who are coming to take their women. But even these people...how many damn guns do they need?
At some level it doesn't much matter what they like to spend their money on. Not much difference between 4 and 40 guns ultimately. But if you have 40 guns, I worry a bit about you.