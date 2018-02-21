Express Pool will work like Uber Pool, in that drivers will pick up separate passengers and drop them off at different locations. The difference is that Express Pool will usually ask the riders to walk a few blocks to a pickup location, “dynamically located” to maximize trip efficiencies, said Ethan Stock, Uber Express Pool’s product lead, in a video-conference with reporters. Same goes for drop-offs: riders will be let out close to their destination, instead of directly in front of it.
Wednesday, February 21, 2018
So It's A Bus
No way this stuff ever makes money. The goal is to con municipalities into giving them contracts and driving out actual local bus services. buses fit 40 people. These don't.
