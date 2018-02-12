The White House had promised Collins, a moderate, that it would seek a vote before recess on guaranteeing payments to health insurers in order to stabilize Obamacare markets, a key issue for her. But under intense opposition from pro-life groups and from House conservatives, no such vote materialized.
Collins berated Short for reneging on the deal and then walked off after Short tried to explain, according to two people familiar with the exchange.
“I was disappointed the deadline slipped,” Collins told POLITICO in an interview.
Monday, February 12, 2018
So Shocked
I think she's full of shit, but just in case she really believed such a promise perhaps she should pay me lots of money to explain these things to her.
