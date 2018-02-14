So when people like Kristof push this bullshit... well, fuck them. He knows better. He just can't bring himself to say "this is on the Republicans."
This breaks our hearts. If only it would also break our stalemate and lead to more sensible gun policies in America--like these https://t.co/avVvSu95nH https://t.co/LJNH5vWU3J— Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) February 14, 2018
I don't think the tiny things Democrats would support (a lot of them aren't exactly into taking all your guns away as I am) would do all that much, but they're more than nothing. For Republicans it's nothing.