CLEVELAND, Ohio - Hyperloop Transportation Technologies announced it has signed agreements with the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency and the Illinois Department of Transportation to study several high-speed routes that would zoom between Cleveland and Chicago in as little as 28 minutes.
Even boosters (people who believe in the technology and who are likely overly optimistic about these things) put the capacity at <1000 per hour. I doubt - even if it works! - it's half that, but...
The work could take six to 12 months, and will examine potential routes for a Hyperloop line along with the cost, ridership, and possible station locations, she said. Public rights-of-way along I-80, I-90 and the Amtrak rail line will be explored.
"One of the things we want to do is go to Cedar Point," Gallucci said.
Sure, give away a right-of-way for a ridiculously expensive low capacity trip to the amusement park 60 miles from Cleveland. Everyone's gonna hop in their cars, drive to downtown Cleveland, get on the hyperloop, get off, take the shuttle bus to the amusement park..Or just drive there in an hour (less from the western suburbs of course).
28 minutes from Cleveland to Chicago implies an *average speed* of 730 mph. Adding a roller coaster stop isn't going to help that goal...
Someone pay to me to do consulting for this stuff. I can day drink and play video games for 6 months and then come up with my shocking findings.