Type The Press Release

As Congress turns to the difficult topic of immigration — the Senate is expected to begin debate this week — some are wondering if Ms. Pelosi is the person to lead her party on an issue that goes to the heart of Democratic divisions in the era of President Trump.
Fair question. So, let's turn to, um...the Republican Chief Deputy Whip?
Ms. Pelosi “didn’t have any cohesive message,” Representative Patrick T. McHenry, Republican of North Carolina and the chief deputy whip, told reporters. “She negotiated the deal. Her team was in on it. She acknowledges it.”
“And at the end, her team broke,” he said. “So I see a fractured caucus on the other side.”