Why Don't We Just Impeach Him?

I don't mind people saying Trump should be impeached - though they should be a bit specific about precisely why - but there is no "we." Need the majority of the House to impeach (that's after the process actually starts) and 2/3 of the Senate to convict and hahahaha. I mean, it isn't going to happen. I'm not saying no revelation could lead it to happening, but no revelation as of now is going to make it happen. And while this isn't an argument against driving Trump from office on the merits, it also isn't one quick trick to ending Trumpism, because Trumpism mostly isn't about Trump. It's about the Republican party.
We wouldn't have the daily drama with President Pence, but otherwise things would be just as bad. Maybe worse!