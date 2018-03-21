Anybody Could Scrape It All

“My concerns were that all of the data that left Facebook servers to developers could not be monitored by Facebook, so we had no idea what developers were doing with the data,” he said.
Parakilas said Facebook had terms of service and settings that “people didn’t read or understand” and the company did not use its enforcement mechanisms, including audits of external developers, to ensure data was not being misused.
Mark Zuckerberg should feel like people will shun him every time he goes out in public again. At least until he makes a modest contribution to Eschaton World Industries.