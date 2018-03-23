Depending on a person's gestures — a welcoming thumbs-up, shouting or frantic arm waving — the drone can adjust its behavior, according to the patent. As described in the patent, the machine could release the package it's carrying, change its flight path to avoid crashing, ask humans a question or abort the delivery.
Among several illustrations in the design, a person is shown outside a home, flapping his arms in what Amazon describes as an "unwelcoming manner," to showcase an example of someone shooing away a drone flying overhead. A voice bubble comes out of the man's mouth, depicting possible voice commands to the incoming machine.
Friday, March 23, 2018
Can Also Recognize Mangled Flesh
Cool cool.
