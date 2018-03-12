Cashing Out

Predictions are hard, especially about the future, but if people are (rightly or wrongly!) predicting a Dem House takeover, then a lot of current Republican House members are eyeing their next job. Most of them will get nice ones, and even though they hate Washington, DC more than anything, few will leave. Weird, really.
More amusingly, if the Dem takeover happens, a hell of a lot of Republican staffers will lose their jobs, and there is only so much wingnut welfare to go around. I mean, there's a lot of it! But not infinite amounts...