Dapper Nazis

White nationalist Matthew Heimbach made headlines in 2016 for his organization’s racial hostility and for shoving a protester at a Trump rally.
On Tuesday, it was his personal life that made the news after Heimbach was charged with assaulting his wife and his wife’s stepfather, Matt Parrott, who is also co-founder of Heimbach’s Traditionalist Worker Party. The organization is described by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a new white nationalist group masking itself in “traditionalism.”
About 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, Parrott, 36, called police from a Walmart in Paoli, Ind., according to a police report obtained by the SPLC. Parrott told police he had fled to the Walmart after a confrontation with Heimbach, who had allegedly been involved in an affair with Parrott’s wife. The stepdaughter told police that the affair had lasted three months but had recently ended.
Wednesday, March 14, 2018
by Atrios at 09:30