Congressional sources and White House advisers tell CBS News' chief White House correspondent Major Garrett that Carson's job is in serious jeopardy.
The emails also reveal that Carson's dissatisfaction with the options readily and cheaply available to him in HUD's basement took up months of time from the agency tasked with finding housing solutions for the last fortunate, frustrating some employees who viewed the legal $5,000 spending cap as the end of the line.
"He only gets 5k for new stuff," then-HUD chief administrative officer Helen Foster wrote to fellow employee Kevin Cooke on March 3, 2017, at 2:38 p.m. "He chose to use it on window treatments." Foster eventually claimed she was demoted over her unwillingness to exceed the $5,000 limit.
Acquiring new furniture for Carson's office was a priority from day one — and before. On his first official day as secretary, Carson expressed displeasure with the chairs in his office.
Wednesday, March 14, 2018
Day One
Like I said, as scandals go, the furniture seems kinda dumb, but always be wary of people whose first thought when being given an important job is redecorating.
by Atrios at 18:38