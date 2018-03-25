Everybody's A Big Fame Whore Like Me

Many lawyers and top law firms want to represent me in the Russia case...don’t believe the Fake News narrative that it is hard to find a lawyer who wants to take this on. Fame & fortune will NEVER be turned down by a lawyer, though some are conflicted. Problem is that a new......— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2018
NRA host taunts Parkland teens: "No one would know your names" if classmates were still alive https://t.co/2AqeZHSzeh— Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 24, 2018
The conservative movement is filled with grifters who would kill their parents for 5 minutes on Fox&Friends so I shouldn't be surprised, but...