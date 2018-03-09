Everything Trump Does Is A Victory

It would have been more like, "Experts say naive Obama is Rocket Man's little bitch."
As for the article:
For the moment, at least, it appears to be a clear-cut victory — the biggest foreign policy win of his young administration. President Trump has brought his arch-nemesis, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, a.k.a. “Little Rocket Man,” to the table to negotiate away his nuclear arsenal.
I think all this swinging dick pride stuff is stupid, but Rocket Man would've been thrilled to meet with any US president in this framework. It's happening not because of Trump's angry tweets, but because Trump is a dumdum.
Of course, people realized this, and it's why (bottom headline), it isn't even going to happen.