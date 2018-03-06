Foreign Elections Are, Most of All, About Us

The recent (last few years) trend of seeing all foreign elections as being some sort of reaction to, or mirror of, our domestic politics, and more recently evidence of Russian control of the world, is really ridiculous.
Nobody talking about Italian politics knows anything about Italian politics. I've even lived in Italy and I don't know anything about Italian politics (and their voting/representational system is... complicated!). But a reasonable rule of thumb for European politics is that when the "mainstream" (read: parties which have mostly been in control for years) parties face an electoral setback, it's probably because things are shit and voters think they are corrupt.