How Do Casinos Lose Money

They frequently do. Just ask Donald. Not only do they lose money, but quite often they receive subsidies to open and then, of course, the state bailouts when they fail.
ALBANY - The del Lago casino in the Finger Lakes is seeking a better tax deal from the state to address its struggling revenue — slightly over a year since it opened.
Tom Wilmot, the principal owner of the casino, told USA TODAY Network’s Albany Bureau on Tuesday outside the Capitol that he hoped state leaders would assist the casino.