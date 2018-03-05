Interesting Legal Strategy

Former Trump aide Sam Nunberg said Monday that he has been subpoenaed to appear in front of a federal grand jury investigating Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election but that he will refuse to go.
“Let him arrest me,” Nunberg said. “Mr. Mueller should understand I am not going in on Friday.”
Nunberg said he was planning to go on Bloomberg TV and tear up the subpoena.
