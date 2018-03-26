Monday, March 26, 2018

It's A Total Mystery Why There's A Lack of Class And Racial Diversity In Journalism



All you need is one little sifting device - like unpaid internships requiring that people are funded by the Bank of Parental Units - and the entire pool of potential applicants is skewed.

Of course there are lots of these little life sifters. This is just an obvious one that publications actually have control over.
by Atrios at 08:30