It's A Total Mystery Why There's A Lack of Class And Racial Diversity In Journalism

Idk about y'all, but when I was in college I couldn't afford to spent three to five months working for no money. These things are so obviously exclusionary and elitist it is bananas to be that they are still done. But maybe that's the point.
All you need is one little sifting device - like unpaid internships requiring that people are funded by the Bank of Parental Units - and the entire pool of potential applicants is skewed.
Of course there are lots of these little life sifters. This is just an obvious one that publications actually have control over.