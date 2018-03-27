Tuesday, March 27, 2018
Mittens!
Who knows what he really thinks or how Dictator Mittens would govern (admittedly who cares, to some extent, but I gotta blog about something). I'd imagine President Mittens, if faced with a Dem-controlled House and Senate, would govern a bit like a Sorkin Republican in public, making Third Way-types swoon. Sorkin Republicans are both mythical and bad so this is not a compliment. Sorkin Dems were also very bad. If he had a Tea Party House and Senate he'd pretend to be more reasonable than they were but still be the most conservative president in my lifetime. But, again, who knows. The point is that he's given plenty of reason to show think he is likely not some secret friend of liberals, but is actually very bad.
by Atrios at 17:09