Kelly also defended HUD Sec. Ben Carson, who is under pressure for spending $31,000 on a furniture set. Kelly said $31,000 sounds like a lot of money, but to put it in context he asked a reporter how much they think the chair they’re sitting on costs. Kelly said it’s probably worth hundreds of dollars but it will last a long time. He rationalized Carson’s $31,000 outlay by saying the table could last for 80 or 100 years.
Friday, March 16, 2018
Not If Every New Appointee Demands A New Dining Table
I don't care about the dumb table, but this is the problem with the "redecoration first" attitude. It isn't "let's build onto the foundation of this great office" it's "let's burn everything down just for me and presumably the next person will do the same." That's why this is idiotic.
