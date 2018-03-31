For some reason I can't find it - so libel lawyers can consider this fiction - but I have a memory of David Gregory complaining when there was a campaign against Don Imus. My memory is he said something like "his show is a place where we can say things we can't say elsewhere." His point was that media types (who all went on Don's show) just needed a safe space where they could say what they really thought.
The obvious point is you make 6 or 7 figures to be on TV so why can't you say what you really think all the time. The slightly less obvious point is... why can't you just shoot the shit with your pals without it being broadcasted? His point was he can't have conversation unless it's being broadcast. So weird.