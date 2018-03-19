Operation Blame The Pedestrian Begins

TEMPE, Ariz. - Tempe police are investigating a deadly crash involving a self-driving Uber vehicle overnight.
The Uber vehicle was reportedly driving early Monday when a woman walking outside of the crosswalk was struck.
I'm not fully familiar with Arizona/Tempe pedestrian crossing laws, but contrary to popular belief, it is not always "jaywalking" simply to cross/be in the street outside of a crosswalk, and even if it is, that doesn't mean drivers can just mow you over any more than I can take a baseball bat to a car that runs a stop in front of me.