Other People Are Bad

Opposition to immigration (and despite what people say people who don't like immigrants don't care if they are undocumented or not) is higher in places that don't have many immigrants. More to the point, opposition to immigration tends to be higher in places that practically have no visibly apparent immigrants at all.
I actually don't really understand. The standard explanation is something along the lines of "if you have neighbors that are different (however) you learn tolerance" and well, sure, in some cases, but the question is not why people in homogeneous places fail to love difference, it's why they're animated by the issue at all?