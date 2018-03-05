Monday, March 05, 2018
People Already Live Like This
The trend stories about "adult dorm living" tend to ignore that this is how a lot of younger (though not necessarily all that young) people live anyway, with the landlord taking responsibility for certain aspects of the living arrangement (furniture, common area upkeep, finding your "roommates" and billing them separately to avoid lease hassles, etc). Depending on the local housing stock, people get a house or apartment and find roommates to live with. A bit more inexpensive per person with a bit more living (shared) space. People already can't afford to or don't choose to live alone for various reasons, and this is just providing a slightly different arrangement.
by Atrios at 13:02