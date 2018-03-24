Regulations Are Good

A death resulting from an incident with a self-driving car was inevitable. The other big companies will probably focus on how Uber is shitty, and their cars are Good, and maybe they'll be right, but the "responsible" (assuming they are) companies had an interest in making sure shit self-driving cars were kept off the road because every self-driving car accident, even ones which have nothing to do with them, are going to set back their industry.
Of course I still don't think these things are going to work in a useful fashion, but people are betting lots of money that they will.