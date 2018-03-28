Wednesday, March 28, 2018

Speaking Of Casinos

New Jersey will never learn.


A new casino and Meadowlands regional master plan are at the top of the wish list for Vincent Prieto, the new president of the New Jersey Sports & Exposition Authority.

Prieto, who was named to the position by Gov. Phil Murphy in February after serving as a Democratic assemblyman since 2004, told the Meadowlands Regional Chamber on Tuesday that a casino “would make this region the economic engine that this state desperately needs.”


A casino and a megamall and a football stadium. It's like the trifecta of doom!

Oh, there's a racetrack too.
