Still Growing

Philadelphia’s population increased by 6,098 residents between 2016 and 2017, the 11th straight year of growth that the city enjoyed after decades of population decline.
Still, not all the news from U.S. Census Bureau population estimates, released Thursday, was positive. For example, more people moved out of the city than moved in. The population increase came from birthrates exceeding death rates.
South Jersey is really going to be in trouble I bet. I'm not one to scream about taxes, but those property taxes as immenese.
The city is growing faster than the suburbs — and nowhere suffers more than South Jersey