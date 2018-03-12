Monday, March 12, 2018
Sucked Into Thing Normies Don't Care About
At first pass it seems ridiculous to care about what a bunch of media personalities that nobody knows anything about have to think about anything, and falling into that quicksand too deeply is a danger of doing this sucky blog, but there has been a war to undermine humanities specifically and academia generally for a long time, and it is linked up with the general project to play whack-a-mole anywhere any sort of lefty-ness pops up. The academy generally isn't "liberal" in the way conservatives imagine - those law schools and business schools and med schools and engineering schools and athletic departments do seem to suck up much of the money, somehow - but it is a place where actual lefties can, if they keep their heads down long enough, have a place where they are free to express their DANGEROUS IDEAS without as great a fear of impoverishment as they might elsewhere. Promoting the idea that universities are commie indoctrination factories is their way of oppressing the free speech they claim to care about (no you're the oppressor!). Yes we all know the ACLU defended the Klan, but they didn't invite them to march, and that's a distinction the faux-centrists and their right wing buddies don't seem to understand. No one is silencing the racists, and if you are more concerned with people who protest racism then the people who embrace racism, well, then...
