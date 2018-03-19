Texting and Driving

Safety regulators still have no idea just how deadly the combination of mobile phones and cars can be, but mounting evidence paints a grim picture.
The latest disconcerting data come from a massive study by Zendrive, a San Francisco-based startup that tracks phone use for automobile insurers and ride-hailing fleets. Of the 2.3 million drivers it monitored over 5.6 billion miles, some 12 percent were characterized as mobile-phone addicts—calling, texting or scrolling through apps three times more than the average driver.
Pedestrians shouldn't be staring at their phones while walking in the middle of the street (even if they are in a crosswalk) but they're unlikely to kill anybody else if they do so.