That One Quick Trick For Losing Donald Trump

I will enjoy whatever suffering our legal system manages to dish out to the well-deserving assholes in this administration, but even if such suffering exceeds my wildest dreams, it isn't going to change much.
One reason is that the badness of Trump has blinded people to the badness of Democrats. Yes, they're our only hope, but seeing a certain highly paid pundit be surprised that Tim Kaine voted in support of the bank deregulation bill, made me realize how badly the amnesia has set in. Their records aren't a secret!
When people (like me!) scream for them to be better, we often have a point.