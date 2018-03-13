The Best People

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A former aide to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was found guilty by a Manhattan jury on Tuesday of agreeing to take bribes from executives at two companies seeking to do business with the state government, federal prosecutors said.
Not that they were close or anything. Oh, wait...
Percoco was portrayed as a mere scheduler or advance man in Albany by his attorneys. But to Cuomo he was much more, appearing as a fixer as well as the governor’s eyes and ears at the Capitol. Cuomo referred to Percoco as a veritable brother, calling him his father’s third son in a 2014 memoir.