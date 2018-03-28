They Can Be Programmed Not To Hit Things

As I have long said, that's literally the easiest thing you can program them to do. That doesn't mean they'll be 100% safe at 65 MPH, but "tending not to run into people and things" requires decent sensors (which seem to exist) and being programmed to not hit stuff. All the complicated "trolley problem" thought pieces are just wankery. If you don't want them to hit things, they won't very often. Unless...
Uber Technologies Inc. disabled the standard collision-avoidance technology in the Volvo SUV that struck and killed a woman in Arizona last week, according to the auto-parts maker that supplied the vehicle’s radar and camera.
The good news is that this can be reclassified as "human error." har dee har har.