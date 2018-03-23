Vicki and Joe

Washington (CNN)Veteran Washington attorney Joseph diGenova's role as part of President Donald Trump's legal team is still in question, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
DiGenova's hiring was announced on Monday by Jay Sekulow, counsel to the President. DiGenova, along with his wife and law partner, Victoria Toensing, had a Thursday meeting with the President, the sources said. Even so, diGenova's role, as well as that of Toensing who is also in discussions about joining the team, are in flux. One source said no one has been officially hired.
At this point I think Trump's only "fun" is playing the "LOOK I'M KEEPING THEM GUESSING!!!" game which is completely stupid but hey it's Trump.