Gone will be some of the balcony luxury boxes, which are less popular than they were in the 1990s. Also, some of the black-colored seats below the mezzanine level will be zapped. But new premium seating will come in the form of court- and rink-side suites — a new arena trend.
Monday, March 05, 2018
Wealthy Tastes Change
I always found the "skybox" concept in arenas in stadiums to be a bit weird, in that they weren't exactly the best seats in the house. Their exclusivity was their charm, and I get that rich people are often more interested in paying to be seen doing things in style than actually doing them, but if you're in your skybox nobody except your invited guests get to be impressed by just how fancy you are. Gotta be closer to the people to impress them. I guess tastes are changing.
by Atrios at 13:31